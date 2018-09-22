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The second annual Bourbon & Beyond festival makes its much-anticipated return to Champions Park in Louisville, KY, Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23 with the perfect blend of bourbon, food & music not found anywhere else in the world. Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents, culinary curator Edward Lee (The Mind of A Chef) and bourbon curator Fred Minnick have put together another incredible bourbon, music, and culinary lineup for the weekend. Legends including Sting and Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters as well as superstars John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, Counting Crows and David Byrne lead the music lineup of more than 30 artists. Tom Colicchio, Stephanie Izard, Aarón Sánchez and Ray Garcia lead the culinary lineup of more than 20 chefs.

See the official bourbon announcement video here: http://bit.ly/BBBVideo18

The world’s largest bourbon festival, Bourbon & Beyond is an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville, held during Bourbon Heritage Month. In its inaugural year in 2017, the festival attracted 50,000 people from all over the country, offering a series of onsite experiences, including bourbon and culinary workshops.

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Band performance times and the schedule for bourbon workshops and culinary demos are as follows (subject to change):

Saturday, September 22

Barrel Stage Oak Stage 9:30 PM John Mayer 8:05 PM Lenny Kravitz 7:00 PM David Byrne 5:55 PM Sheryl Crow 4:50 PM Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot! 3:45 PM Keb’ Mo’ 2:55 PM JJ Grey & Mofro 2:20 PM Joseph 1:45 PM Mindi Abair And The Boneshakers 1:10 PM Larkin Poe 12:35 PM Swimming With Bears

Bluegrass Situation Stage / Big Bourbon Bar Stage

6:00 PM Reignwolf (Big Bourbon Bar Stage) 4:15 PM Billy Strings 3:00 PM Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers 1:45 PM Lindsay Lou 12:45 PM Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Bourbon+ Workshop Tent

6:00 PM The Audacity of Sourced Whiskey (John Foster, Josh Quinn & Marianne Eaves) 5:30 PM Cool Malts (Kaveh Zamanian, Tripp Stimson & Paul Tomaszewski) 4:40 PM Up The Barrel (Chris Morris & Colleen Thomas) 3:50 PM Change: The Cultural Evolution in Food & Drink (Fawn Weaver & Tom Colicchio) 3:00 PM Rare Whiskey (Larry Rice, Drew Kulsveen & Jane Bowie) 1:55 PM Jack & Jim: What's The Difference (Jeff Arnett & Fred Noe) 1:10 PM Value Bourbon (Denny Potter, Beth Burrows & Josh Hollifield) 12:20 PM The Art of Mingling & Blending (Joe Beatrice & John Little) 11:30 AM Family Affair: The Russells (Jimmy, Eddie & Bruce Russell)

The Mash Stage

6:30 PM Bird & Bourbon (Alex Thomopolous, Anthony Lamas, David Danielson, Tim Laird, Steve Coomes) 5:00 PM Oil & Water: The Chemistry Of Good Food & Drink (Tom Colicchio & Fred Minnick) 3:30 PM What is Authenticity Anyway? (Edward Lee & Aaron Sanchez) 2:00 PM Beef & Bourbon (Jose Salazar, Kevin Ashworth, Stacie Stewart, Peggy Noe Stevens) 12:50 PM Bourbon Mixology: Higher Proof (Beth Burrows & Molly Wellmann) 12:10 PM Bourbon Mixology: Slushie Time (Doug Kragel & Susie Hoyt) 11:30 AM The Legends & Lore of American Whiskey (Fred Minnick, Bernie Lubbers, Freddie Johnson & Chuck Cowdery)

Sunday, September 23

Barrel Stage Oak Stage 9:10 PM Sting 7:50 PM Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters 6:45 PM Counting Crows 5:40 PM Gov’t Mule 4:45 PM Kaleo 3:50 PM Blackberry Smoke 3:05 PM Benjamin Booker 2:20 PM Don Felder 1:35 PM The Record Company 1:00 PM Del McCoury Band 12:25 PM The Magpie Salute 11:50 AM The Last Bandoleros

Bluegrass Situation Stage

6:00 PM The Travelin’ McCourys 4:30 PM Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear 3:15 PM River Whyless 2:00 PM Ben Sollee 1:00 PM Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Bourbon+ Workshop Tent

6:00 PM Bottled in Bond (Jay Erisman & Bernie Lubbers) 5:20 PM Family Affair: Van Winkles & Kulsveens (Julian, Preston, & Carrie Van Winkle; Britt & Drew Kulsveen) 4:30 PM Why Rye (Harden Wheatley, Kyle Henderson, Caleb Kilburn & Denny Potter) 3:40 PM We Don't Need No Stinkin' Master Distiller (Kaveh Zamanian & Jim Rutledge) 2:50 PM Let Us Entertain You (Sara Barnes & Peggy Noe Stevens) 2:00 PM My Daddy Was A Moonshiner (Thomas Wade Daniels) 1:10 PM Executive Round Table (Joseph Magliocco, Kaveh Zamanian, Campbell Brown, John Little, Jay Erisman, & Corky Riff) 12:20 PM Beer & Bourbon (Jack Colt, Gary Valentine, Jane Bowie, Marianne Eaves & Pat Heist) 11:30 AM Barrel Finishes (Wes Henderson, Elizabeth McCall, Trey Zoeller & John Hargrove)

The Mash Stage

6:30 PM The Flavor Of Bluegrass (Ahktar Nawab, Annie Pettry, Del McCoury) 5:00 PM Modern Traditions (Ray Garcia, Damaris Phillips, Don Felder) 3:30 PM Gather & Graze (Stephanie Izard, Ryan Rogers, Andrew McCabe, Patrick Hallahan, Bobby Valentine) 2:00 PM How Soy Sauce Conquered the World (Edward Lee, Erik Bruner Yang & Matt Jamie) 12:50 PM Bourbon Mixology: How to Get Sour (Death & Co., Jeremy Johnson, Meta Louisville) 12:10 PM Local Grain, Big Fame (Ray Garcia, Jeptha Creed, Maker’s Mark) 11:30 AM A Look Back at the 1990s (Chuck Cowdery, Trey Zoeller & Susan Reigler)

For more information on Bourbon & Beyond please visit:

Website: BourbonAndBeyond.com

Facebook: @bourbonandbeyond

Instagram: @bourbonandbeyond

Twitter: @bourbonNbeyond

Hashtag: #BourbonAndBeyond

We believe in quality before quantity. Please drink responsibly.