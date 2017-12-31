St. Paul and the Broken Bones with The War and Treaty

St. Paul and the Broken Bones with The War and Treaty

Past (Dec 31, 2017) the Louisville Palace
91.9 WFPK PRESENTS

About

St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Lineup

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

retro-soul
The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty

black-americana

the Louisville Palace

 625 S. 4th Street Theater District