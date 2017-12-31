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St. Paul and the Broken Bones with The War and Treaty
Past (Dec 31, 2017)
the Louisville Palace
91.9 WFPK PRESENTS
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St. Paul and the Broken Bones
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St. Paul & The Broken Bones
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The War and Treaty
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the Louisville Palace
625 S. 4th Street
Theater District
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